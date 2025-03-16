Left Menu

Tragedy in Kocani: Nightclub Inferno Claims 59 Lives

A devastating fire engulfed a nightclub in Kocani, North Macedonia, killing 59 and injuring over 100 as sparks lit up the roof. Four arrests have been made. Survivors recount panic as they fled. Among the injured were minors. An investigation is underway into the tragic incident.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In an early Sunday catastrophe, a fire tore through a Kocani nightclub in North Macedonia, claiming 59 lives and injuring over 100 patrons. The disaster unfolded as pyrotechnics ignited the ceiling during a live band performance. Arrests have been made as authorities probe the incident.

The inferno induced chaos, as survivors like 22-year-old Marija Taseva described frantic attempts to escape, while tragically losing contact with her sister, who remains missing. Hospitals in Skopje, Kocani, and nearby areas are treating the injured, with some in critical condition.

Investigations are initiated by five prosecutors. Prime Minister Mickoski expressed profound grief over the young lives lost, while President Siljanovska Davkova pledged full support for those impacted by this heartbreaking tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

