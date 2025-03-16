Left Menu

Mystery of Money Lender's Death: Accusations and Investigation Unfold

The body of 58-year-old money lender Nasuram Biswas was found in West Bengal's Nadia district. His family accuses two debtors of murder during Holi celebrations. Police have begun a murder inquiry, analyzing CCTV footage, but no arrests have been made yet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranaghat | Updated: 16-03-2025 17:45 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 17:45 IST
The body of Nasuram Biswas, a 58-year-old money lender, was recovered from the Churni river in West Bengal's Nadia district on Saturday afternoon. His family has accused two individuals, to whom Biswas lent a substantial amount, of his murder.

According to the victim's family, the suspects allegedly invited Biswas to a Holi celebration where they intoxicated him and carried out the murder using sharp weapons. They reportedly intended to dispose of the body to evade repayment.

The local police have launched a murder investigation, examining area CCTV footage to uncover the truth. While the investigation continues, no arrests have been reported as of now, said Superintendent Sunny Raj.

(With inputs from agencies.)

