Mystery of Money Lender's Death: Accusations and Investigation Unfold
The body of 58-year-old money lender Nasuram Biswas was found in West Bengal's Nadia district. His family accuses two debtors of murder during Holi celebrations. Police have begun a murder inquiry, analyzing CCTV footage, but no arrests have been made yet.
- Country:
- India
The body of Nasuram Biswas, a 58-year-old money lender, was recovered from the Churni river in West Bengal's Nadia district on Saturday afternoon. His family has accused two individuals, to whom Biswas lent a substantial amount, of his murder.
According to the victim's family, the suspects allegedly invited Biswas to a Holi celebration where they intoxicated him and carried out the murder using sharp weapons. They reportedly intended to dispose of the body to evade repayment.
The local police have launched a murder investigation, examining area CCTV footage to uncover the truth. While the investigation continues, no arrests have been reported as of now, said Superintendent Sunny Raj.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Legacy of a Melancholic Romantic: Remembering Jack Vettriano
Jharkhand Unveils Ambitious ₹1.45 Lakh-Crore Budget for Holistic Development
Safety First: Holi Celebrations in Sujanpur Tira Under Weapon Ban
Peace committee meeting held in Sambhal ahead of Holi
Mohan Bhagwat Advocates for Holistic Societal Progress and Character Building