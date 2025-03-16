Mystery of Money Lender's Death: Accusations and Investigation Unfold

The body of Nasuram Biswas, a 58-year-old money lender, was recovered from the Churni river in West Bengal's Nadia district on Saturday afternoon. His family has accused two individuals, to whom Biswas lent a substantial amount, of his murder.

According to the victim's family, the suspects allegedly invited Biswas to a Holi celebration where they intoxicated him and carried out the murder using sharp weapons. They reportedly intended to dispose of the body to evade repayment.

The local police have launched a murder investigation, examining area CCTV footage to uncover the truth. While the investigation continues, no arrests have been reported as of now, said Superintendent Sunny Raj.

(With inputs from agencies.)