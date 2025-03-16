Escalation in Gaza: Fragile Ceasefire Under Threat Amid Fresh Strikes

In the Gaza Strip, recent Israeli airstrikes have led to the deaths of at least 14 Palestinians within 24 hours, as confirmed by the enclave's Health Ministry. These attacks have occurred despite an established truce from January 19, which was meant to halt extensive conflicts between Israel and Hamas. Palestinian authorities report numerous fatalities due to Israeli interventions since the ceasefire's implementation.

The Gaza Health Ministry disclosed that nine Palestinians, including four journalists, were casualties of an Israeli airstrike in Beit Lahiya. The Israeli military claimed the strike targeted members of Hamas and Islamic Jihad, accusing some of operating 'under the cover of journalists.' Salama Marouf of the Hamas-run Gaza government refuted these assertions, criticizing the reliance on unreliable social media data.

Further tensions arise as Qatar, Egypt, and the U.S. mediate talks to extend the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. Meanwhile, Hamas and Israel remain embroiled in accusations amidst ongoing negotiations, complicating efforts to stabilize the region further.

(With inputs from agencies.)