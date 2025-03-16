Horrific Attack on Gera Tram Leaves Woman Severely Injured

A terrifying incident unfolded on a tram in Germany's eastern city of Gera when an unidentified assailant poured an unknown liquid on a 46-year-old woman and set her on fire. The woman sustained life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to a hospital for treatment.

During the incident, quick-thinking passengers pressed the emergency button, bringing the tram to a halt. The attacker took advantage of the commotion to flee, while the tram driver courageously extinguished the flames.

Authorities are conducting a manhunt for the assailant and are working to uncover the motive and details of the substance used in the attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)