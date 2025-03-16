Horrific Attack on Gera Tram Leaves Woman Severely Injured
A woman suffered life-threatening injuries after being set alight by an unknown assailant on a tram in Gera, Germany. Passengers stopped the tram, but the attacker escaped. The tram driver helped extinguish the flames. Police are searching for the suspect and investigating the motive behind the attack.
A terrifying incident unfolded on a tram in Germany's eastern city of Gera when an unidentified assailant poured an unknown liquid on a 46-year-old woman and set her on fire. The woman sustained life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to a hospital for treatment.
During the incident, quick-thinking passengers pressed the emergency button, bringing the tram to a halt. The attacker took advantage of the commotion to flee, while the tram driver courageously extinguished the flames.
Authorities are conducting a manhunt for the assailant and are working to uncover the motive and details of the substance used in the attack.
