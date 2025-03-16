German National Duped in Uttarkashi: Cyber Fraud Uncovered
A German national, staying in an ashram in Uttarkashi, was defrauded of Rs 30 lakh by cyber criminals who posed as police. The perpetrators claimed he was implicated in a money-laundering case and demanded money to prevent action. An investigation has been launched after a complaint was filed.
- Country:
- India
A German national residing in the Dunda area of Uttarkashi became the victim of an elaborate cyber scam, losing Rs 30 lakh to fraudsters posing as police officials.
Herman Heinrich, staying in an ashram at Kunsi village, alleged he was approached by a caller who identified himself as a police officer, implicating Heinrich in a money-laundering investigation, said Inspector Bhavana Kanthola of Uttarkashi Kotwali.
Deceived by the fraudulent claim and eager to avoid legal trouble, Heinrich deposited the requested amount only to find the accused unreachable later. A formal case has now been registered with Dehradun Cyber Police Station as inquiries continue.
(With inputs from agencies.)