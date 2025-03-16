German National Duped in Uttarkashi: Cyber Fraud Uncovered

A German national residing in the Dunda area of Uttarkashi became the victim of an elaborate cyber scam, losing Rs 30 lakh to fraudsters posing as police officials.

Herman Heinrich, staying in an ashram at Kunsi village, alleged he was approached by a caller who identified himself as a police officer, implicating Heinrich in a money-laundering investigation, said Inspector Bhavana Kanthola of Uttarkashi Kotwali.

Deceived by the fraudulent claim and eager to avoid legal trouble, Heinrich deposited the requested amount only to find the accused unreachable later. A formal case has now been registered with Dehradun Cyber Police Station as inquiries continue.

