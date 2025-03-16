Bodo Accord: A Catalyst for Peace and Development

Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed the progress achieved through the Bodo Accord, highlighting its role in transforming the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR). Once a hotbed of insurgency, the region now experiences peace and development, evidenced by youth embracing the tricolour over firearms. Shah praised the All Bodo Students' Union (ABSU) and others for their steadfast commitment to the accord.

Remarkable strides have been made since the accord's signing in January 2020, with 82 percent of its clauses implemented thus far. Shah expressed confidence in achieving full implementation soon, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The accord has notably removed the BTR from the Armed Forces Special Powers Act, facilitating a shift towards stability and growth.

Shah highlighted the historic rehabilitation of over 4,800 former cadres of the National Democratic Front of Boroland (NDFB), now integrated into society and contributing to regional development. As a further testament to progress, significant investments are directed toward infrastructure and industry in Assam, driven by a shared vision of peace and prosperity for the northeastern states.

(With inputs from agencies.)