Tragedy in Mangaluru Sub-Jail: Undertrial's Alleged Suicide Raises Concerns

An undertrial prisoner identified as Prakash Gopal Moolya allegedly died by suicide at Mangaluru Sub-Jail. The incident took place between 4:05 AM and 4:55 AM. Moolya was in custody in connection with a POCSO case. Authorities discovered him hanging in the toilet and pronounced him dead upon hospital arrival.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mangaluru | Updated: 16-03-2025 18:42 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 18:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
An alleged suicide by an undertrial prisoner at Mangaluru Sub-Jail in the early hours of Sunday has shocked the local community. The incident, according to police reports, happened between 4:05 AM and 4:55 AM.

The deceased, Prakash Gopal Moolya, was 43 years old and resided in Hudco Colony, Moodbidri. Moolya had been in judicial custody under UTP No. 308/2025 related to a POCSO case registered at Moodbidri Police Station, authorities confirmed.

Moolya was reportedly arrested on March 11 under Section 65 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and Sections 4 and 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. He was found hanging from the window grill in the toilet of Barrack 'B', Cell No. 2, using a towel. Jail staff rushed him to Government Wenlock Hospital, but doctors declared him dead on arrival. A case has been registered at Barke Police Station as further legal proceedings continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

