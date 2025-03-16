Tragedy in Mangaluru Sub-Jail: Undertrial's Alleged Suicide Raises Concerns

An alleged suicide by an undertrial prisoner at Mangaluru Sub-Jail in the early hours of Sunday has shocked the local community. The incident, according to police reports, happened between 4:05 AM and 4:55 AM.

The deceased, Prakash Gopal Moolya, was 43 years old and resided in Hudco Colony, Moodbidri. Moolya had been in judicial custody under UTP No. 308/2025 related to a POCSO case registered at Moodbidri Police Station, authorities confirmed.

Moolya was reportedly arrested on March 11 under Section 65 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and Sections 4 and 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. He was found hanging from the window grill in the toilet of Barrack 'B', Cell No. 2, using a towel. Jail staff rushed him to Government Wenlock Hospital, but doctors declared him dead on arrival. A case has been registered at Barke Police Station as further legal proceedings continue.

