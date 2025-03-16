Tragedy in Mangaluru Sub-Jail: Undertrial's Alleged Suicide Raises Concerns
An undertrial prisoner identified as Prakash Gopal Moolya allegedly died by suicide at Mangaluru Sub-Jail. The incident took place between 4:05 AM and 4:55 AM. Moolya was in custody in connection with a POCSO case. Authorities discovered him hanging in the toilet and pronounced him dead upon hospital arrival.
- Country:
- India
An alleged suicide by an undertrial prisoner at Mangaluru Sub-Jail in the early hours of Sunday has shocked the local community. The incident, according to police reports, happened between 4:05 AM and 4:55 AM.
The deceased, Prakash Gopal Moolya, was 43 years old and resided in Hudco Colony, Moodbidri. Moolya had been in judicial custody under UTP No. 308/2025 related to a POCSO case registered at Moodbidri Police Station, authorities confirmed.
Moolya was reportedly arrested on March 11 under Section 65 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and Sections 4 and 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. He was found hanging from the window grill in the toilet of Barrack 'B', Cell No. 2, using a towel. Jail staff rushed him to Government Wenlock Hospital, but doctors declared him dead on arrival. A case has been registered at Barke Police Station as further legal proceedings continue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- undertrial
- prisoner
- suicide
- Mangaluru
- Prakash Gopal Moolya
- POCSO
- judicial custody
- jail
- police
- hanging
ALSO READ
Judicial Shortage Hampers Child Protection Efforts Under POCSO
Minor girl married off; husband booked under POCSO, kin charged under child marriage laws
Gold Smuggling: Actor Ranya Rao remanded to 14 days' judicial custody by Bengaluru special court.
Delhi High Court Clarifies POCSO Act Interpretation
Delhi Court Acquits Man in Controversial POCSO Case