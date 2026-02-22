Maharashtra Priest Faces POCSO Charges for Assault

A priest in Maharashtra has been charged with allegedly sexually assaulting a 13-year-old boy at a pilgrimage center in Ghansawangi tehsil, Jalna district, police reported on Sunday.

The accused, 28-year-old Nilesh Shashikant Kulkarni, faces charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The complaint was filed by the victim's father on February 18, said Ghansawangi police sub-inspector AK Dhakne.

Kulkarni, who resides in Donagaon, Paroda tehsil, Dharashiv district, is accused of luring the minor with chocolates before assaulting and threatening him to keep silent. Ongoing investigations aim to uncover if additional victims exist, police said.

(With inputs from agencies.)