Tribute to a Fallen Hero: ASI Gautam Honored as Martyr
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced Rs 1 crore aid for ASI Ramcharan Gautam's family after he was killed in a mob attack in Mauganj. Gautam will be honored as a martyr, and a family member will receive a government job. The tragic incident occurred during a police rescue operation.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav made a significant announcement on Sunday, promising a financial package of Rs 1 crore for the family of Assistant Sub-Inspector Ramcharan Gautam, who tragically died in a mob attack in Mauganj district.
In recognition of his ultimate sacrifice, Gautam will be posthumously honored as a martyr, with Yadav confirming that one of his family members will secure employment within the government.
The violent incident unfolded in Gadra village during a police intervention to save an abducted individual, leading to Gautam's death. His funeral was attended by several dignitaries, including Minister Pratima Bagri, as his elder son carried out the last rites.
(With inputs from agencies.)
