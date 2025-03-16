Tribute to a Fallen Hero: ASI Gautam Honored as Martyr

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav made a significant announcement on Sunday, promising a financial package of Rs 1 crore for the family of Assistant Sub-Inspector Ramcharan Gautam, who tragically died in a mob attack in Mauganj district.

In recognition of his ultimate sacrifice, Gautam will be posthumously honored as a martyr, with Yadav confirming that one of his family members will secure employment within the government.

The violent incident unfolded in Gadra village during a police intervention to save an abducted individual, leading to Gautam's death. His funeral was attended by several dignitaries, including Minister Pratima Bagri, as his elder son carried out the last rites.

