Left Menu

Tribute to a Fallen Hero: ASI Gautam Honored as Martyr

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced Rs 1 crore aid for ASI Ramcharan Gautam's family after he was killed in a mob attack in Mauganj. Gautam will be honored as a martyr, and a family member will receive a government job. The tragic incident occurred during a police rescue operation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 16-03-2025 19:46 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 19:46 IST
Tribute to a Fallen Hero: ASI Gautam Honored as Martyr
Mohan Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav made a significant announcement on Sunday, promising a financial package of Rs 1 crore for the family of Assistant Sub-Inspector Ramcharan Gautam, who tragically died in a mob attack in Mauganj district.

In recognition of his ultimate sacrifice, Gautam will be posthumously honored as a martyr, with Yadav confirming that one of his family members will secure employment within the government.

The violent incident unfolded in Gadra village during a police intervention to save an abducted individual, leading to Gautam's death. His funeral was attended by several dignitaries, including Minister Pratima Bagri, as his elder son carried out the last rites.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

 Global
2
Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

 United States
3
‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

 Global
4
Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of elderly care: How remote monitoring technologies are transforming healthcare

Urban sentiment mapping: How AI and spatial analysis are transforming city planning

Role of AI in advancing wastewater management in agriculture

Smart cities and hyperspectral imaging: The future of urban sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025