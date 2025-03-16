Left Menu

U.S. Trade Reset: A New Era for Global Tariffs

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced potential bilateral talks following new tariffs. President Trump proposed a 200% tariff on European alcohol imports, escalating global trade tensions. The U.S. aims to establish fair trade practices with a new negotiation baseline, challenging current global trade norms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2025 21:05 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 21:05 IST
U.S. Trade Reset: A New Era for Global Tariffs
In an assertive move aimed at reshaping global trade dynamics, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced that the country may pursue bilateral trade talks, post the enforcement of significant tariffs on key trading partners.

This follows President Donald Trump's recent threat to impose hefty 200% tariffs on European wine and cognac imports, signaling a new phase in the escalating global trade war.

Speaking on CBS's "Face the Nation," Rubio emphasized the universality of the U.S. strategy and its determined stance to ensure reciprocity and fairness in trade relationships worldwide, albeit without specifying future deal structures.

