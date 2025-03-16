Mystery Surrounds Inmate's Death in West Bengal Correctional Facility
Biswajit Santra, a 33-year-old inmate at West Bengal's Bardhaman Correctional Home, was found dead, hanging in a bathroom. Allegations of torture by prison authorities have surfaced, as an investigation into his unnatural death begins. Family members claim he was subjected to regular beatings.
A 33-year-old inmate, Biswajit Santra, was discovered hanging in a bathroom at Bardhaman Correctional Home, West Bengal. His death has sparked allegations of mistreatment within the facility.
Santra's family alleges that he faced torture during his incarceration, claiming physical beatings and prior suicide attempts. The inmate was serving time for murder.
An investigation into Santra's death is underway, with the correctional home submitting reports to the National and State Human Rights Commissions. Authorities are examining the possibility of foul play as an executive magistrate leads the probe.
