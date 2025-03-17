UN Chief Urges Restraint Amid Yemen Crisis
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged restraint and a stop to military actions in Yemen after US airstrikes. His spokesperson warned that further escalation might worsen regional tensions, promote retaliatory cycles, destabilize Yemen, and endanger the dire humanitarian situation.
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has issued a poignant call for "utmost restraint and a cessation of all military activities" in Yemen following U.S. military strikes, according to his spokesperson.
In a statement, U.N. spokesperson Stephane Dujarric cautioned that any further escalation in military actions could heighten regional tensions and instigate cycles of retaliation. Such developments, Dujarric noted, might further destabilize Yemen and its surrounding region.
The spokesperson further emphasized the grave humanitarian risks facing the country, warning that an exacerbation of conflicts could severely impact the already critical situation on the ground.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
China Targets U.S. Agriculture in Trade War Escalation
Manufactured Escalation: Trump and Zelenskiy Clash
Escalation in Jenin: Israeli Forces Target Hamas Commanders
UPDATE 2-Another South Sudan minister arrested in escalation of standoff
Escalation in Trade Tensions: Trump Doubles Tariffs on Canadian Metals