UN Chief Urges Restraint Amid Yemen Crisis

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has issued a poignant call for "utmost restraint and a cessation of all military activities" in Yemen following U.S. military strikes, according to his spokesperson.

In a statement, U.N. spokesperson Stephane Dujarric cautioned that any further escalation in military actions could heighten regional tensions and instigate cycles of retaliation. Such developments, Dujarric noted, might further destabilize Yemen and its surrounding region.

The spokesperson further emphasized the grave humanitarian risks facing the country, warning that an exacerbation of conflicts could severely impact the already critical situation on the ground.

