Immigrants Transferred Amid Judicial Block on Deportations

Despite a federal judge's temporary bar on deportations, the Trump administration proceeded with the transfer of hundreds of immigrants to El Salvador and Honduras. Flights were already in the air at the moment of the ruling, raising questions about the administration's compliance with court orders.

The controversy centers around the use of the Alien Enemies Act of 1798, a law historically invoked during declared wars. Judge James E. Boasberg found the move concerning enough to halt deportations but acknowledged the limitations of his ruling once immigrants leave U.S. soil.

The situation has sparked a legal and political debate, as the Trump administration has not provided evidence linking those deported to the Tren de Aragua gang, fueling concerns over fairness and the potential misuse of historical wartime laws.

(With inputs from agencies.)