Modi's Insights: Navigating Trade and Diplomacy with Trump

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi discusses U.S. President Donald Trump's preparedness for his second term, their nations' trade strategies, and improving relations with China during a podcast. He emphasizes a strong leadership bond with Trump and hopes for peaceful diplomacy with Pakistan.

Narendra Modi

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted U.S. President Donald Trump's increased readiness for his second term, noting a clear roadmap during a podcast interview. Set against impending reciprocal tariffs planned by Washington, India's exporters in industries like automobiles and agriculture potentially face challenges.

Following a meeting between Modi and Trump, their nations aimed to address tariff disputes and work towards a trade deal, targeting $500 billion in two-way trade by 2030. Modi commended Trump's grasp of the situation and their shared vision, stating, "This time, he seems far more prepared than before."

Modi also touched on improved relations with neighboring China and expressed hope for peaceful ties with Pakistan. The shift in relations with China came after an agreement on reducing military tension on their Himalayan border, while Modi hopes Pakistan will choose peace over hostility.

