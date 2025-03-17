Trump Administration's Controversial Deportation of Venezuelan Gang Members

The Trump administration has carried out the deportation of more than 200 Venezuelan gang suspects, defying a federal court order. This move has sparked significant controversy and criticism from legal experts, casting doubts on the administration's adherence to judicial decisions.

According to the administration, a judge lacks the authority to countermand its actions related to foreign affairs and immigration. This deportation is a significant test of the U.S. Constitution's checks and balances, particularly between the executive branch and the judiciary.

While President Trump defended the decision, labeling the deported individuals as 'bad people,' legal experts and organizations, such as the ACLU, have expressed concerns about the potential violation of constitutional and judicial norms.

(With inputs from agencies.)