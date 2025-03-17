Left Menu

Tribute to a Distinguished Officer: The Legacy of Manish Shankar Sharma

Manish Shankar Sharma, 58, a respected Special Director General of Police-Rail in Madhya Pradesh, passed away due to a cardiac arrest. He had a notable career serving the United Nations, the Indian government, and earning recognition in the U.S. Sharma was honored for strengthening US-India relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 17-03-2025 10:59 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 10:59 IST
Tribute to a Distinguished Officer: The Legacy of Manish Shankar Sharma
  • Country:
  • India

Manish Shankar Sharma, the Special Director General of Police-Rail in Madhya Pradesh, passed away at the age of 58 after a brief illness, his family reported on Monday.

A 1992-batch IPS officer, Sharma died in Delhi during a routine check-up after a sudden cardiac arrest late Sunday night. His career spanned an impressive range of roles in the United Nations, the central government, and various positions in Madhya Pradesh.

Sharma held a Masters in International Affairs and Public Policy, specializing in international security and counter-terrorism, and was recognized for fostering US-India relations. He leaves behind a legacy of cross-continental service and is survived by his wife and two sons.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025