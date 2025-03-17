Tribute to a Distinguished Officer: The Legacy of Manish Shankar Sharma

Manish Shankar Sharma, the Special Director General of Police-Rail in Madhya Pradesh, passed away at the age of 58 after a brief illness, his family reported on Monday.

A 1992-batch IPS officer, Sharma died in Delhi during a routine check-up after a sudden cardiac arrest late Sunday night. His career spanned an impressive range of roles in the United Nations, the central government, and various positions in Madhya Pradesh.

Sharma held a Masters in International Affairs and Public Policy, specializing in international security and counter-terrorism, and was recognized for fostering US-India relations. He leaves behind a legacy of cross-continental service and is survived by his wife and two sons.

(With inputs from agencies.)