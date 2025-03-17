Legacy of Leadership: Honoring Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid homage to the former Chief Minister Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna on the anniversary of his death, recognizing his significant contributions to the state's developmental path.

Adityanath acknowledged Bahuguna's efforts between 1973 and 1975 as a guiding light for development initiatives in Uttar Pradesh. He praised Bahuguna's unwavering commitment to democracy and transparency in public life.

Bahuguna, recognized as both a political leader and a freedom fighter, is remembered for his dedication to India's freedom movement and his enduring influence on social life, despite passing away in 1989.

