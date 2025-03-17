Left Menu

Legacy of Leadership: Honoring Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid tribute to former CM Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna, highlighting his commitment to development and democratic values. Bahuguna, a freedom fighter, continues to inspire with his strategic plans and dedication to public service, even long after his death in 1989.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 17-03-2025 11:10 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 11:10 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid homage to the former Chief Minister Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna on the anniversary of his death, recognizing his significant contributions to the state's developmental path.

Adityanath acknowledged Bahuguna's efforts between 1973 and 1975 as a guiding light for development initiatives in Uttar Pradesh. He praised Bahuguna's unwavering commitment to democracy and transparency in public life.

Bahuguna, recognized as both a political leader and a freedom fighter, is remembered for his dedication to India's freedom movement and his enduring influence on social life, despite passing away in 1989.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

