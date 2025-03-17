Left Menu

Scooter Scam Shock: Kerala's CSR Fund Fraud Unveiled

Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan revealed a scam involving the collection of Rs 281.43 crore by promising discounted scooters and laptops. Out of 48,386 individuals, only a fraction received the promised goods. Investigations led to the arrest of six individuals, and steps to attach properties are underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 17-03-2025 12:37 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 11:27 IST
Pinarayi Vijayan Image Credit: Twitter(@vijayanpinarayi)
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, exposed a massive scam on Monday, where scammers amassed Rs 281.43 crore from unsuspecting citizens by falsely promising to deliver scooters at half price using CSR funds. Out of 48,386 victims, only 16,348 received their promised vehicles, according to ongoing investigations.

Vijayan reported to the Assembly that 1,343 cases have been registered concerning the scam, with 665 handed over to the Crime Branch's Superintendent in Ernakulam. With the arrest of six individuals linked to the crime, key documents have been seized, and their bank accounts frozen. The scam's intricate network involved several NGOs and confederations.

The Chief Minister urged public caution against scams offering lucrative deals. The investigation is focusing on entities formed under the leadership of Anand Kumar and Anandhu Krishnan. Efforts to secure the property of the accused, as part of the legal proceedings, are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

