Ukraine's Air Defense Triumphs

Ukraine's air defense units successfully intercepted 90 out of 174 drones launched by Russia during an overnight assault. Electronic warfare techniques played a crucial role, diverting 70 additional drones, highlighting Ukraine's strategic defensive capabilities against aerial threats.

In an intense overnight operation, Ukraine's air defense units achieved a significant milestone by intercepting 90 out of 174 drones deployed by Russia. This tactical victory underscores Ukraine's robust defensive measures against aerial threats.

Utilizing advanced electronic warfare, the Ukrainian military successfully diverted an additional 70 drones. This strategic approach exemplifies the evolving dynamics of modern warfare and the critical importance of technological innovation in defense strategies.

The effectiveness of Ukraine's air defense highlights its preparedness in countering aggressive maneuvers and ensures the protection of its airspace in the face of sustained threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

