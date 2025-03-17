Ukraine's Air Defense Triumphs

In an intense overnight operation, Ukraine's air defense units achieved a significant milestone by intercepting 90 out of 174 drones deployed by Russia. This tactical victory underscores Ukraine's robust defensive measures against aerial threats.

Utilizing advanced electronic warfare, the Ukrainian military successfully diverted an additional 70 drones. This strategic approach exemplifies the evolving dynamics of modern warfare and the critical importance of technological innovation in defense strategies.

The effectiveness of Ukraine's air defense highlights its preparedness in countering aggressive maneuvers and ensures the protection of its airspace in the face of sustained threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)