South Korean Military Drone Incident Sparks Safety Concerns
A South Korean military drone collided with a stationary helicopter at an airfield, causing a fire that was quickly extinguished. The incident involved an Israeli-made Heron drone. No casualties were reported, and there were no signs of GPS jamming by North Korea. A similar incident occurred last year.
- Country:
- South Korea
An incident at a South Korean airfield has raised safety concerns after a military drone collided with a stationary helicopter, resulting in a fire. The blaze was extinguished in less than half an hour, and no injuries were reported, according to the country's defense ministry.
The drone involved was an Israeli-made Heron, predominantly used for reconnaissance missions. Yonhap News Agency, citing military sources, reported that there was no attempt by North Korea to interfere with GPS signals during the incident at Yangju, located just north of Seoul.
This incident echoes a similar occurrence last November when the same type of unmanned aerial vehicle crashed in the same area, as reported by Yonhap.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- South Korea
- drone
- airfield
- helicopter
- fire
- Heron
- North Korea
- Yangju
- Israeli-made
- reconnaissance
ALSO READ
U.S. Expedites $4 Billion Military Aid to Israel Amid Ceasefire Tensions
Ceasefire Negotiations in Cairo: Tensions and Uncertainties Looming
Israel Agrees to Trump's Envoy Proposal for Gaza Ceasefire Extension
Urgent Military Aid to Israel Amidst Fragile Ceasefire
Stalemate in Gaza as Israel Blocks Aid amid Ceasefire Dispute