South Korean Military Drone Incident Sparks Safety Concerns

An incident at a South Korean airfield has raised safety concerns after a military drone collided with a stationary helicopter, resulting in a fire. The blaze was extinguished in less than half an hour, and no injuries were reported, according to the country's defense ministry.

The drone involved was an Israeli-made Heron, predominantly used for reconnaissance missions. Yonhap News Agency, citing military sources, reported that there was no attempt by North Korea to interfere with GPS signals during the incident at Yangju, located just north of Seoul.

This incident echoes a similar occurrence last November when the same type of unmanned aerial vehicle crashed in the same area, as reported by Yonhap.

