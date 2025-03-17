High-Level India-US Talks: Enhancing Strategic Ties
Rajnath Singh and Tulsi Gabbard held talks to improve India-US strategic ties, focusing on defence and intelligence sharing. Gabbard's visit also included discussions with NSA Ajit Doval and participation in a global intelligence conclave. Key issues included terrorism, technological threats, and Indo-Pacific security.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard engaged in extensive discussions on Monday aimed at enhancing India-US strategic ties, with an emphasis on defence and intelligence sharing. This significant dialogue marks a pivotal point in international cooperation.
Gabbard's presence in India, following her arrival on Sunday, forms part of a multi-nation tour, marking her as the first Trump administration official to visit the country. During her trip, she also met with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and attended a security conclave featuring global intelligence leaders.
The conclave, spearheaded by Doval, focused on terrorism, emerging technological threats, and regional security in the Indo-Pacific. Discussions included counter-terror financing, extradition, and immigration issues, with attention to threats posed by anti-India elements abroad. Gabbard will also address the Raisina Dialogue, continuing her diplomatic engagements.
