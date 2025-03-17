Left Menu

Pakistan's Security Dilemma: Tackling Terrorism and Refugee Crisis

The Pakistan government is set to address an upsurge in terror attacks by holding a high-level in-camera meeting of a parliamentary security panel. Amidst a backdrop of violence in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the government also plans a massive operation against militant groups. Concurrently, tensions with Afghanistan escalate due to the deportation of Afghan refugees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 17-03-2025 15:14 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 15:14 IST
Pakistan's Security Dilemma: Tackling Terrorism and Refugee Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Pakistani government is responding to a surge in terrorism with an urgent meeting involving top military leadership and lawmakers on Tuesday. The meeting will focus on the security situation in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, two provinces disproportionately affected by recent terror attacks.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has instructed National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq to organize this session, which will convene members of standing committees on Defence and Foreign Affairs, federal cabinet members, and leaders of all parliamentary parties. The Army Chief Gen Asim Munir will attend, providing a significant military insight. The initiative comes as the government considers a wide-scale operation targeting terror groups like the BLA.

Tensions with Afghanistan have simultaneously escalated due to Pakistan's deadline for Afghan refugees to exit the country, a measure criticized by Afghan authorities as coercive. While Pakistan has denied such allegations, the deportation of Afghan citizens, especially those without UNHCR registration or Afghan Citizen Cards, continues amid concerns of deteriorating security cooperation from Afghanistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025