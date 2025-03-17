Tragic Altercation Over Hand Pump Leaves One Dead in Uttar Pradesh

A lethal confrontation erupted in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi district on Monday, resulting in the tragic death of a 35-year-old man named Saifi. The altercation began over a disagreement about installing a motor on a government hand pump.

Local authorities reported that the incident unfolded at around 10 am in the Sandipan Ghat area. Tensions rose when a villager named Ramesh attempted to fit a motor to a hand pump, sparking a heated argument with another resident, Anil, over its use.

The conflict quickly escalated, leading to Ramesh and his associates attacking Saifi with sticks and iron rods. Saifi succumbed to his injuries on the spot. Police have detained Ramesh for questioning, and additional officers have been deployed to maintain peace in the village.

(With inputs from agencies.)