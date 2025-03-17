Left Menu

Tragic Altercation Over Hand Pump Leaves One Dead in Uttar Pradesh

A dispute over fitting a motor on a public hand pump in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi district turned deadly when Saifi, 35, was beaten to death. The incident involved local residents and led to police intervention and an ongoing investigation.

Updated: 17-03-2025 16:55 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 16:23 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

A lethal confrontation erupted in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi district on Monday, resulting in the tragic death of a 35-year-old man named Saifi. The altercation began over a disagreement about installing a motor on a government hand pump.

Local authorities reported that the incident unfolded at around 10 am in the Sandipan Ghat area. Tensions rose when a villager named Ramesh attempted to fit a motor to a hand pump, sparking a heated argument with another resident, Anil, over its use.

The conflict quickly escalated, leading to Ramesh and his associates attacking Saifi with sticks and iron rods. Saifi succumbed to his injuries on the spot. Police have detained Ramesh for questioning, and additional officers have been deployed to maintain peace in the village.

(With inputs from agencies.)

