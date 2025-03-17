Intensified Search Operation in Rajouri Forest: Suspected Movements Spotted

Security forces embarked on a search operation on Monday in the forests of Rajouri district, Jammu and Kashmir, after a retired serviceman reported suspicious movements.

The ex-soldier spotted two individuals moving towards a hilltop while gathering fodder near Gandeh village, prompting security agencies to act swiftly.

A coordinated search effort by the Jammu and Kashmir Police, CRPF, and army personnel remains underway, though no trace of the suspects has yet been found.

(With inputs from agencies.)