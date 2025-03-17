Intensified Search Operation in Rajouri Forest: Suspected Movements Spotted
Security forces have launched a search operation in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir after an ex-serviceman observed two suspicious individuals in a forest near Gandeh village. The operation, involving local police, CRPF, and army personnel, continues as the suspects remain elusive.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 17-03-2025 17:00 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 17:00 IST
- Country:
- India
Security forces embarked on a search operation on Monday in the forests of Rajouri district, Jammu and Kashmir, after a retired serviceman reported suspicious movements.
The ex-soldier spotted two individuals moving towards a hilltop while gathering fodder near Gandeh village, prompting security agencies to act swiftly.
A coordinated search effort by the Jammu and Kashmir Police, CRPF, and army personnel remains underway, though no trace of the suspects has yet been found.
