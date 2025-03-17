Hungary's Controversial Move: Ban on Budapest Pride and Facial Recognition Surveillance

In a controversial move, Hungary's ruling coalition on Monday introduced a bill to parliament that would effectively ban the popular Budapest Pride event and allow authorities to use facial recognition software to identify attendees.

The legislative proposal is almost certain to succeed due to the coalition's two-thirds majority, making it an offense to partake in events contradicting Hungary's 'child protection' laws. These laws prohibit the 'depiction or promotion' of homosexuality to minors.

With this bill aligning with previous measures perceived as restricting LGBTQ+ freedoms, critics, including rights groups and European politicians, have condemned it as repressive. Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government continues to champion traditional family values and resist what it terms 'gender madness,' while organizers of Budapest Pride, celebrating its 30th anniversary, assert this drive amounts to a restriction of fundamental freedoms.

(With inputs from agencies.)