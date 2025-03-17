Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Governor Advocates for Zero Tolerance Against Crimes on Women

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel urged for strict enforcement of laws to protect women, focusing on zero tolerance towards crimes. She emphasized public awareness campaigns and praised officials for adopting villages to implement government schemes effectively. Patel highlighted the significant role of Anganwadi workers in childhood education and nutrition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Maharajganj | Updated: 17-03-2025 18:25 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 18:25 IST
Uttar Pradesh Governor
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel has called for stringent law enforcement to combat crimes against women, advocating for a 'zero tolerance' policy. She urged authorities to prioritize public awareness initiatives, especially at the village level, to address issues like child marriage and drug abuse.

Praising district officials for adopting 40 villages, Patel emphasized transforming these regions into model villages through efficient implementation of government schemes. During an event at the Collectorate Complex, she distributed benefits such as educational kits, Ayushman cards, and nutritional kits.

Highlighting the role of Anganwadi centres, she compared workers to 'Mother Yashoda' for their nurturing role in education and health. Patel lauded the recruitment of 210 highly educated Anganwadi workers, expressing confidence in their impact on early childhood education.

(With inputs from agencies.)

