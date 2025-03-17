Rajnath Singh Urges US to Act Against Khalistani Activities on American Soil
Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met US Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, to discuss India's concerns regarding the Khalistani separatist group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ). Singh urged for SFJ to be designated as a terrorist entity, highlighting its alleged links with Pakistan's ISI and militant groups.
- India
Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh raised concerns with US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard over the activities of the Sikhs for Justice group on US soil.
During a 30-minute meeting, Singh emphasized the group's alleged ties with Pakistan's ISI and its collaboration with militant factions, calling for its designation as a terrorist entity.
The meeting also explored enhancing defense collaboration between the US and India, focusing on niche technologies, maritime cooperation, and strategic security in the Indo-Pacific region.
