Tensions Escalate as China Conducts Military Drills Near Taiwan
Chinese military exercises near Taiwan were a response to Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te's promotion of separatism. Taiwan called China a 'troublemaker,' as military activities increase. Tensions in the Taiwan Strait continue to rise, with Taiwan seeking international support to counter China's influence.
On Monday, China's military exercises near Taiwan served as a reprimand for Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te's persisting advocacy of 'separatism,' as expressed in a stringent Beijing statement. Meanwhile, Taiwan criticized China as a provocateur.
China has intensified its military and political pressure on Taiwan in recent years. Taiwan's defense ministry reported 'joint combat readiness patrols,' with 54 Chinese warplanes, including J-10s and drones, operating around Taiwan. 42 planes crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait, prompting Taiwan to deploy its air and naval forces.
Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council labeled China's actions as threats to peace, calling for international intervention to curb China's military expansion. Despite repeated offers for dialogue by Lai, China remains unresponsive as tensions continue to escalate.
(With inputs from agencies.)
