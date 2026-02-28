Zelenskyy Supports Strikes on Iran Amid Rising Tensions

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has voiced support for recent military actions by the United States and Israel targeting Iran, citing Tehran's alliance with Russia as a significant concern. According to Zelenskyy, Iran supplied Russia with 'shahed' drones, used in attacks on Kyiv, solidifying its role as an accomplice in the ongoing conflict.

In a statement posted on social media platform X, Zelenskyy emphasized that despite no threats from Ukraine, Iran has actively aided Russia with not just drones but also technologies for their production. He criticized the Iranian regime for its involvement in terror activities and advocated for giving the Iranian people the opportunity to overthrow Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's regime.

Meanwhile, United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres condemned the escalating military actions in the Middle East, stating they undermine international peace. He reiterated the UN charter's stance against using force in ways conflicting with international purposes. The situation has sparked further tensions as Iran retaliates with strikes on US and Israeli targets in the Gulf.

