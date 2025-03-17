Left Menu

Tragedy in Kocani: Nightclub Fire Sparks Outcry Against Corruption

A tragic nightclub fire in Kocani, North Macedonia, has led to the deaths of 59 people, sparking a mass protest demanding justice and an end to corruption. The incident highlights severe safety violations at the unlicensed venue, prompting a national conversation on accountability and legal infractions.

Updated: 17-03-2025 19:52 IST
In a devastating event that claimed 59 lives, a nightclub fire has sparked widespread calls for justice and accountability in North Macedonia. On Sunday, a terrifying blaze erupted during a hip hop concert in Kocani, igniting a national conversation on corruption and lax safety enforcement.

The 'Pulse' nightclub, where the incident occurred, was operating without a proper license and did not meet safety regulations, including lacking adequate emergency exits and firefighting equipment. This flagrant violation resulted in more than 150 injuries as attendees frantically sought the venue's only exit. The tragedy has left the town of Kocani and surrounding areas in mourning, with candlelight vigils and quiet protests held to honor the deceased.

Authorities have made numerous arrests, including government officials and the nightclub's manager, as part of an investigation into this harrowing disaster. The North Macedonian government is under intense scrutiny as citizens demand substantive legal and safety reforms to prevent such catastrophes in the future. Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski has pledged to ensure accountability for this grave violation of public safety.

