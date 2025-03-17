Left Menu

Tensions Flare in Manipur: Curfew Imposed Amidst Community Clashes

A curfew was imposed in Manipur’s Churachandpur to prevent further violence following clashes between Hmar and Zomi communities. The move comes after a tribal leader was assaulted, escalating tensions. Authorities urge calm, banning public gatherings and highlighting efforts to ensure peaceful coexistence and law enforcement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal/Churachandpur | Updated: 17-03-2025 20:21 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 20:21 IST
A curfew was announced in Churachandpur, Manipur, on Monday as a preventive step against further disputes between the Hmar and Zomi communities. The directive followed the assault of a Hmar tribal leader, sparking community outrage and demands for justice.

The district authorities, acting on a concerning report from the local police, quickly enforced prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the BNSS 2023. These measures include a ban on assemblies of five or more people, carrying weapons, and unauthorized processions, all aimed at averting any breach of peace and public safety.

The escalating unrest prompted central security forces to disperse protesting mobs by firing warning shots. Meanwhile, calls for dialogue have been underscored by appeals to community leaders to engage in peaceful discussions, maintaining Churachandpur's legacy of harmony amidst its diverse cultural landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

