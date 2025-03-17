Tensions Flare in Manipur: Curfew Imposed Amidst Community Clashes

A curfew was announced in Churachandpur, Manipur, on Monday as a preventive step against further disputes between the Hmar and Zomi communities. The directive followed the assault of a Hmar tribal leader, sparking community outrage and demands for justice.

The district authorities, acting on a concerning report from the local police, quickly enforced prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the BNSS 2023. These measures include a ban on assemblies of five or more people, carrying weapons, and unauthorized processions, all aimed at averting any breach of peace and public safety.

The escalating unrest prompted central security forces to disperse protesting mobs by firing warning shots. Meanwhile, calls for dialogue have been underscored by appeals to community leaders to engage in peaceful discussions, maintaining Churachandpur's legacy of harmony amidst its diverse cultural landscape.

