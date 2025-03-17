Left Menu

Gangster Chhota Rajan Acquitted in 2011 Bodyguard Murder Case

A Mumbai court acquitted gangster Chhota Rajan of charges in the 2011 killing of Iqbal Kaskar's driver. The verdict was delivered by Special Judge A M Patil under MCOCA. Despite this acquittal, Rajan will remain in jail, serving a life sentence for journalist Jyotirmoy Dey's murder.

A special court in Mumbai delivered a significant verdict on Monday, acquitting notorious gangster Chhota Rajan in connection with the 2011 murder case of a bodyguard associated with prominent underworld figure Iqbal Kaskar.

Presiding over the case, Special Judge A M Patil, working within the framework of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), cleared Rajan of all charges related to the incident. The court's detailed judgment is expected to be disclosed shortly.

Rajan, currently serving a life sentence at Tihar jail for a separate case, appeared before the court through video conferencing. Although acquitted in this matter, he will remain incarcerated due to his conviction in the murder of journalist Jyotirmoy Dey and will continue facing trials for other offenses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

