Controversy Surrounds Inquiry into Chester Hospital Baby Deaths

Lawyers for Lucy Letby and hospital executives request halting an inquiry into baby deaths after medical experts found no crime evidence. The inquiry might waste taxpayer funds if Letby's convictions are overturned, despite previous convictions being upheld. Active investigations continue as new expert evidence emerges.

A request to pause an inquiry into the deaths of babies at Countess of Chester Hospital has been made by lawyers representing convicted neonatal nurse Lucy Letby and former hospital executives.

The request follows findings from a panel of medical experts, which stated there was no evidence of criminal activity, as announced by Justice Kathryn Thirlwall, who is preparing to hear closing statements in the inquiry.

With Lucy Letby serving multiple life sentences, questions have arisen over potential miscarriages of justice, as further investigations continue into the possibility of corporate and gross negligence manslaughter at the hospital.

