Holi Robbery Shock: Servant and Accomplice Caught in Rs 1 Crore Heist

A Shahdara family's festive mood turned sour when they returned home from celebrating Holi in Gurugram to find their residence ransacked, with Rs 1 crore worth of valuables missing. An official confirmed the arrest of the family's servant and his associate in connection with the theft.

Hired just days before the incident, the servant, identified as Nagarjun, fled with cash, jewellery, and the family's scooter. An investigation uncovered that police verification wasn't conducted for the servant, who had secured the job using forged documents.

During raids in Delhi, both suspects were apprehended, and the police recovered stolen items, including valuable jewellery and cash. The accomplice, previously arrested for theft, now faces further charges as the investigation proceeds.

(With inputs from agencies.)