Left Menu

Holi Robbery Shock: Servant and Accomplice Caught in Rs 1 Crore Heist

A family's home in Shahdara was ransacked while they celebrated Holi in Gurugram. Their servant, Nagarjun, and his associate were arrested for stealing valuables worth Rs 1 crore. The investigation revealed the use of fake documents. Stolen items were recovered, and further inquiries continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2025 20:43 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 20:43 IST
Holi Robbery Shock: Servant and Accomplice Caught in Rs 1 Crore Heist
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Shahdara family's festive mood turned sour when they returned home from celebrating Holi in Gurugram to find their residence ransacked, with Rs 1 crore worth of valuables missing. An official confirmed the arrest of the family's servant and his associate in connection with the theft.

Hired just days before the incident, the servant, identified as Nagarjun, fled with cash, jewellery, and the family's scooter. An investigation uncovered that police verification wasn't conducted for the servant, who had secured the job using forged documents.

During raids in Delhi, both suspects were apprehended, and the police recovered stolen items, including valuable jewellery and cash. The accomplice, previously arrested for theft, now faces further charges as the investigation proceeds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025