Left Menu

Gujarat's Liquor Tax: A Revenue Surge Amid Prohibition

The Gujarat government collected Rs 33.98 crore in liquor taxes over two years from 28 hotels in Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar. Despite being a dry state, 22 hotels in Ahmedabad and six in Gandhinagar are permitted to sell alcohol, contributing significant revenue without any permits being canceled.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gandhinagar | Updated: 17-03-2025 21:01 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 21:01 IST
Gujarat's Liquor Tax: A Revenue Surge Amid Prohibition
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Gujarat government has reported a collection of Rs 33.98 crore in taxes over the past two years from liquor sales at 28 hotels located in Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar districts.

During the ongoing Budget Session's Question Hour, Congress MLA Imran Khedawala inquired about the number of hotels authorized to sell alcohol in these districts and the tax revenue generated from such sales. In response, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel clarified that 22 hotels in Ahmedabad and six in Gandhinagar hold permits for liquor sales.

Remarkably, Gujarat, known for its strict prohibition laws since its establishment, reported earnings of Rs 14.45 crore in 2023 and Rs 19.53 crore in 2024 from these hotel liquor sales. No permits were revoked during this period, emphasizing the state's controlled approach to alcohol sales.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025