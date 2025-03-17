Paul Mashatile Embarks on Working Visit to Japan to Boost Bilateral Ties and Economic Cooperation

Deputy President Paul Mashatile has arrived in Japan for a strategic working visit aimed at strengthening diplomatic and economic ties between South Africa and Japan. His visit, which commenced on Sunday at Narita International Airport, underscores the importance of bilateral cooperation in trade, investment, education, science, and technology.

According to the South African Presidency, Japan remains one of South Africa’s most significant economic partners, with robust investments in various sectors. With an established trade relationship and room for expansion, the Deputy President’s mission is focused on unlocking further investment opportunities, promoting market access for South African products, and reinforcing diplomatic collaboration.

During his stay, Deputy President Mashatile will engage with top business leaders, key government officials, and stakeholders in pivotal industries such as manufacturing, energy, mining, and agriculture. His discussions will center on fostering mutually beneficial partnerships and advancing South Africa’s economic interests in the global market.

Strengthening Economic Ties and Investment Opportunities

Japan’s engagement with South Africa extends beyond trade—it includes investment in major industries, skills development, and infrastructural support. South Africa hosts over 140 Japanese companies, with significant investments in the automotive, mining, and manufacturing sectors. These enterprises have played a crucial role in job creation and economic growth in South Africa.

The Deputy President and his high-level delegation, which includes key ministers and officials, will engage in discussions to further strengthen these partnerships. The South African government aims to enhance collaboration in areas such as mineral beneficiation, industrialization, and technology transfer.

One of the primary focuses of the visit is to boost the automotive industry. South Africa is a major player in vehicle manufacturing, with Japanese companies like Toyota, Nissan, and Isuzu maintaining strong production bases in the country. Deputy President Mashatile’s visit to the Isuzu Fujisawa Plant on Monday, March 17, 2025, will reinforce South Africa’s commitment to expanding automotive partnerships and integrating sustainable vehicle technologies into the market.

Meetings with High-Level Japanese Officials and Business Leaders

A crucial aspect of the working visit will be the Deputy President’s engagements with key Japanese officials and business entities. He is set to meet Dr. Akihiko Tanaka, President of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), which has played a vital role in financing and supporting development projects in South Africa. JICA has been actively involved in infrastructure development, water management projects, and educational programs aimed at fostering skills development.

On Tuesday, March 18, 2025, the Deputy President will participate in a breakfast meeting with the Japan-African Union Parliamentary Friendship League. This forum serves as an essential platform for discussing trade expansion and investment cooperation between Japan and African nations. South Africa, as one of Africa’s leading economies, seeks to leverage this opportunity to enhance trade agreements and economic collaboration across sectors such as renewable energy, infrastructure, and information technology.

A significant diplomatic highlight of the visit will be a courtesy meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Ishiba Shigeru. The two leaders will discuss geopolitical relations, economic trade policies, and opportunities for increased cooperation between their nations. Given Japan’s advanced technological expertise and South Africa’s rich natural resources, discussions are expected to center on fostering innovation-driven industrial growth.

In addition, the Deputy President will visit the Meiji Jingu Shinto Shrine, a site of great cultural significance in Japan. The visit underscores the importance of cultural diplomacy and mutual respect between the two nations.

Keynote Address at United Nations University on South Africa’s G20 Presidency

On the same day, Deputy President Mashatile is scheduled to deliver a keynote address at the United Nations University in Tokyo. The address, titled "South Africa’s G20 Presidency: Solidarity, Equality, Sustainability – A Conversation with Japan", will highlight South Africa’s priorities as it takes on the G20 Presidency.

His speech will emphasize global economic inclusivity, climate change mitigation, and international cooperation in addressing pressing socio-economic challenges. South Africa aims to use its G20 leadership to advocate for fairer trade policies, sustainable development, and improved global governance structures that benefit emerging economies.

Strategic Roundtable Discussions with JETRO and JOGMEC

On Wednesday, March 19, 2025, the Deputy President will take part in high-level roundtable discussions hosted by the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) and the Japan Organization for Metals and Energy Security (JOGMEC). These engagements will focus on:

Trade Expansion: Enhancing Japan-South Africa trade relations, particularly in high-value exports.

Enhancing Japan-South Africa trade relations, particularly in high-value exports. Mining and Mineral Beneficiation: Collaborating on value-added mineral processing to increase South Africa’s export competitiveness.

Collaborating on value-added mineral processing to increase South Africa’s export competitiveness. Energy Cooperation: Strengthening investments in renewable energy, hydrogen technology, and sustainable energy projects.

Japan has been at the forefront of energy innovation, and South Africa seeks to leverage Japanese expertise to advance its energy transition, particularly in reducing dependence on coal and adopting green technologies.

Engagement with South African Rugby Players Based in Japan

In a more social engagement, the Deputy President will host South African rugby players currently playing in Japan at the South African official residence. South African players have had a notable impact on Japan’s rugby scene, and this gathering will celebrate their contributions to sports diplomacy and cultural exchange.

This event also serves as an opportunity to foster deeper people-to-people relations between South Africa and Japan through sports, which has become an essential aspect of international engagement.

Delegation Accompanying the Deputy President

Deputy President Mashatile is accompanied by a high-profile delegation, including:

Thandi Moraka, Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation

Gayton McKenzie, Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture

Dr. Nobuhle Nkabane, Minister of Higher Education

John Steenhuisen, Minister of Agriculture

Parks Tau, Minister of Trade, Industry, and Competition

Nomalungelo Gina, Deputy Minister of Science, Technology, and Innovation

Their participation underscores the multi-sectoral approach of this visit, covering trade, education, innovation, agriculture, and cultural diplomacy.

Aiming for Stronger Bilateral Relations and Economic Growth

Deputy President Mashatile’s visit is expected to further cement South Africa’s strategic relations with Japan. With Japan being the third-largest economy in the world and South Africa serving as a gateway to the African continent, their partnership holds immense potential for mutual growth.

As both countries continue to explore new opportunities for collaboration, this visit is anticipated to yield tangible outcomes that will bolster trade, investment, and diplomatic relations. South Africa remains committed to deepening its engagement with Japan, ensuring that both nations benefit from increased cooperation in key sectors.

Deputy President Mashatile’s engagements in Japan mark another step towards reinforcing South Africa’s position as a competitive global economic player while fostering long-lasting international partnerships.

