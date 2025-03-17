Telangana Pushes Landmark Quota Increase for Backward Classes

In a significant legislative move, the Telangana Legislative Assembly has passed two crucial bills aimed at increasing reservations for backward classes (BCs) to 42% across educational, employment, and political spheres.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy expressed gratitude for the bipartisan support received and announced plans to rally national support for Parliamentary approval, despite a Supreme Court-imposed 50% cap on reservations.

Citing a recent state-conducted caste survey, which revealed that BCs constitute 56.36% of the population, the Telangana government argues for necessary adjustments, affirming its commitment to addressing the historic demands of marginalized communities.

