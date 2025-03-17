Telangana Pushes Landmark Quota Increase for Backward Classes
The Telangana Legislative Assembly has passed bills to increase reservations for backward classes to 42% in education, employment, and local elections. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy seeks Parliament's approval despite the Supreme Court's 50% quota cap, citing new data from a state caste survey showing BCs make up 56.36% of the population.
- Country:
- India
In a significant legislative move, the Telangana Legislative Assembly has passed two crucial bills aimed at increasing reservations for backward classes (BCs) to 42% across educational, employment, and political spheres.
Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy expressed gratitude for the bipartisan support received and announced plans to rally national support for Parliamentary approval, despite a Supreme Court-imposed 50% cap on reservations.
Citing a recent state-conducted caste survey, which revealed that BCs constitute 56.36% of the population, the Telangana government argues for necessary adjustments, affirming its commitment to addressing the historic demands of marginalized communities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Education in Sierra Leone: Overcoming Barriers to Digital Learning and Connectivity
Campus Tensions: SFI Strikes Against Education Minister in West Bengal
AssessCurve.ai: Revolutionizing India's Education with Gen AI
Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education
Supreme Court Upholds Equal Employment Opportunities for Visually Impaired in Judicial Services