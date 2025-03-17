Left Menu

Telangana Pushes Landmark Quota Increase for Backward Classes

The Telangana Legislative Assembly has passed bills to increase reservations for backward classes to 42% in education, employment, and local elections. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy seeks Parliament's approval despite the Supreme Court's 50% quota cap, citing new data from a state caste survey showing BCs make up 56.36% of the population.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 17-03-2025 21:53 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 21:53 IST
Telangana Pushes Landmark Quota Increase for Backward Classes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant legislative move, the Telangana Legislative Assembly has passed two crucial bills aimed at increasing reservations for backward classes (BCs) to 42% across educational, employment, and political spheres.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy expressed gratitude for the bipartisan support received and announced plans to rally national support for Parliamentary approval, despite a Supreme Court-imposed 50% cap on reservations.

Citing a recent state-conducted caste survey, which revealed that BCs constitute 56.36% of the population, the Telangana government argues for necessary adjustments, affirming its commitment to addressing the historic demands of marginalized communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025