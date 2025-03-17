PM Internship Scheme Mobile App Launched to Empower Youth with Industry-Ready Skill

In a landmark initiative aimed at enhancing youth employability and industry readiness, Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs, Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman, officially launched a dedicated mobile application for the Prime Minister’s Internship Scheme (PMIS). The launch took place at Samanvay Hall No. 5 in Parliament, New Delhi, in the presence of Minister of State for Corporate Affairs and Road Transport, Shri Harsh Malhotra.

This initiative aligns with the government’s broader vision of strengthening the skilling ecosystem and creating employment opportunities for millions of young Indians. The newly launched PMIS mobile app is designed to simplify access to internship opportunities across India’s top industries, ensuring a seamless user experience for aspiring candidates.

Features of the PMIS Mobile App

The PM Internship Scheme Mobile App is a game-changer in how young individuals apply for internships. It includes a range of innovative features designed for ease of access, convenience, and real-time updates:

✔ User-Friendly Interface: A clean, intuitive design ensures effortless navigation.

✔ Aadhaar-Based Registration: Candidates can easily register using Aadhaar-based face authentication for quick verification.

✔ Effortless Job Discovery: Aspirants can filter internships based on location, qualification, and industry preferences.

✔ Personalized Dashboard: Users can track their applications, receive recommendations, and manage their internship status.

✔ Real-Time Alerts: Stay updated with new openings, deadlines, and selection notifications.

✔ Dedicated Support Team: A helpdesk is available to address user queries and concerns.

✔ Referral Program: Candidates can invite eligible friends and earn rewards under the Ministry of Corporate Affairs’ (MCA) referral program.

With these features, the government aims to bridge the gap between education and industry requirements, ensuring that young talent is nurtured and placed in meaningful roles.

PM Internship Scheme: A Transformational Initiative

The Prime Minister’s Internship Scheme (PMIS), announced in Budget 2024-25, is an ambitious plan aimed at providing internship opportunities to one crore youth in the next five years. It is designed to offer real-world industry exposure, helping young individuals develop critical workplace skills while being financially supported.

Key Objectives of the PMIS

📌 Tackling Youth Unemployment: Providing practical experience to help job seekers transition from academics to industry roles.

📌 Industry-Academia Collaboration: Strengthening partnerships between educational institutions and corporates.

📌 Empowering Underprivileged Youth: Offering opportunities to those not currently enrolled in full-time education or employment.

📌 Financial Support: Ensuring that interns are compensated during their learning journey.

Salient Features of the PMIS Scheme

12-month paid internships in India’s top 500 companies.

in India’s top 500 companies. Internships in diverse sectors, including Automobile, IT, Banking, Travel & Hospitality, Marketing, and more .

. Internships available for candidates with qualifications ranging from 10th grade to ITI, diploma, and graduate degrees .

. Monthly financial assistance of ₹5,000 per intern.

per intern. One-time financial aid of ₹6,000 to cover initial expenses such as travel and accommodation.

to cover initial expenses such as travel and accommodation. Open to individuals aged 21-24 who are not in full-time education or employment.

Pilot Project: A Resounding Success

The Pilot Project of the PM Internship Scheme was launched on October 3, 2024, targeting 1.25 lakh internships for the financial year 2024-25. It was executed in two rounds:

Round I (October - December 2024)

✅ 1.27 lakh internship opportunities were posted across 745 districts.

✅ 280 companies across 25 sectors actively participated.

✅ 82,000+ offers were made to candidates.

Round II (January - March 2025)

✅ 327 companies posted over 1.18 lakh internship opportunities.

✅ More than 37,000 internships for graduates.

✅ 23,000 for ITI holders, 18,000 for diploma holders, 15,000 for 12th-grade, and 25,000 for 10th-grade candidates.

✅ Open positions span across sectors like Sales & Marketing, Technical roles for ITI pass-outs, HR internships, and more.

✅ Opportunities available in 735 districts across all states and UTs.

Industry and Government Collaboration: A Key Factor

The success of the PMIS depends heavily on industry participation. Minister Nirmala Sitharaman emphasized that corporate involvement is crucial to achieving the scheme’s vision. She urged companies to actively onboard interns, mentor young professionals, and help shape India’s skilled workforce.

Minister of State, Shri Harsh Malhotra, echoed similar sentiments, stating that the PMIS Mobile App will significantly enhance accessibility for job seekers and ensure that deserving candidates secure internships aligned with their skills.

To maximize reach, the government has:

📢 Conducted 80+ outreach events at colleges and Rozgar Melas to spread awareness.

📢 Simplified the PMIS portal dashboard for better usability.

📢 Introduced a State and UT reward framework to encourage efficient scheme implementation.

Internship Application Window Open Until March 31, 2025

Candidates interested in applying for the PM Internship Scheme Round II can submit their applications until March 31, 2025.

💻 Apply via PMIS Portal: https://pminternship.mca.gov.in/ 📱 Download the PMIS Mobile App to explore opportunities on the go.

This scheme is a stepping stone for India’s youth, offering them a chance to gain industry exposure, improve their employability, and contribute to the nation’s economy. With one crore internships planned over the next five years, PMIS is set to be a transformational force in India’s workforce development.

🚀 Start your journey today and unlock new career opportunities!