MLA Crime Files: 45% of Lawmakers Under Legal Cloud, Reveals ADR Report

In a startling revelation, the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR) has reported that nearly 45% of the 4,092 analyzed Indian Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) have declared criminal cases against themselves. The findings are part of a comprehensive study using affidavits from 28 states and three Union Territories.

The state of Andhra Pradesh emerges as the most concerning, with a staggering 79% of its legislators admitting to criminal cases. Kerala and Telangana follow closely with 69% each. Major parties, including the BJP and Congress, are not immune, with 39% and 52% of their MLAs respectively declaring criminal cases.

This report has intensified scrutiny on the political landscape, as serious criminal charges, including murder and crimes against women, continue to persist among the elected representatives. The data highlights the urgent need for electoral reforms to address the growing concern of criminality in politics.

