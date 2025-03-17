Kerala High Court Quashes State's Judicial Commission Order in Munambam Land Dispute

The Kerala High Court on Monday annulled the state government's order of appointing a judicial commission to investigate the Munambam land dispute. The court declared that the state had failed to consider essential underlying facts and had acted in a mechanical manner.

Justices criticized the state for overlooking the Waqf Board's observations and ignoring pending proceedings before the Waqf Tribunal. The order emphasized that no public agitation or protest was evident, undermining claims that the issue had gained public importance.

The opposition Leader V D Satheesan censured the state for delaying resolution, suggesting attempts to incite community tension. The BJP called for amending the Waqf Bill as a lasting solution, urging support from the UDF and CPI(M)-led fronts in Parliament.

(With inputs from agencies.)