Kerala High Court Quashes State's Judicial Commission Order in Munambam Land Dispute

The Kerala High Court nullified the state government's appointment of a judicial commission to investigate the Munambam land dispute due to improper application of consideration. The court highlighted the absence of discussion on crucial factors like the Waqf Board's observations and pending tribunal proceedings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 17-03-2025 22:26 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 22:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Country: India
  • India

The Kerala High Court on Monday annulled the state government's order of appointing a judicial commission to investigate the Munambam land dispute. The court declared that the state had failed to consider essential underlying facts and had acted in a mechanical manner.

Justices criticized the state for overlooking the Waqf Board's observations and ignoring pending proceedings before the Waqf Tribunal. The order emphasized that no public agitation or protest was evident, undermining claims that the issue had gained public importance.

The opposition Leader V D Satheesan censured the state for delaying resolution, suggesting attempts to incite community tension. The BJP called for amending the Waqf Bill as a lasting solution, urging support from the UDF and CPI(M)-led fronts in Parliament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

