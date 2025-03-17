Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Water Tank Collapse Claims Young Lives in Palghar

A water tank collapse in Sukhdamba village, Palghar district, resulted in the deaths of two 12-year-old students and left another critically injured. Concerns over the structure's quality, built under the Jal Jeevan Mission, led villagers to demand accountability. An accidental death case has been registered.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palghar | Updated: 17-03-2025 22:45 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 22:45 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a devastating incident in Sukhdamba village, Palghar district, two 12-year-old students lost their lives, and another was critically injured when a water tank collapsed. The tragedy unfolded on Monday when the children climbed onto the tank near their school, causing the slab to give way.

The villagers have voiced concerns over the integrity of the water tank, which was constructed under the Jal Jeevan Mission. Accusations about the negligence of those responsible for ensuring the delivery of clean drinking water have been rife. Deepak Pagi, the brother of one of the deceased, Harshada Pagi, labeled the incident as a crime rather than an accident.

In response, Inspector Avinash Mandle of Kasa police station confirmed that a case of accidental death has been registered. The incident has sparked an outcry for those accountable for the construction's failure to face repercussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

