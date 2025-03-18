Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Police Infrastructure Overhaul: Yogi Adityanath’s Strategic Push

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reviewed police department projects, emphasizing accountability, quality standards, and expedited construction. Commissionerate buildings are planned in seven districts, with residential and non-residential buildings proposed across multiple districts. Land identification for new PAC women's battalions was also directed to be prioritized.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucnow | Updated: 18-03-2025 00:07 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 00:07 IST
  • Country:
  • India

During a high-level meeting at his official residence, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath closely examined the ongoing and future projects within the police department. He mandated regular monitoring to uphold quality standards, stressing the importance of field officers' accountability, an official statement disclosed.

Adityanath urged authorities to accelerate construction efforts by ensuring land availability for upcoming projects. New police commissionerate buildings are set to rise in Varanasi, Lucknow, Ghaziabad, Agra, Kanpur, Gautam Buddh Nagar, and Prayagraj, he announced.

The state's plans include constructing police line buildings in eight districts. Additionally, Adityanath assessed progress on buildings for the PAC women's battalions in Lucknow, Gorakhpur, and Badaun, directing the search for land for further battalions in Jalaun, Balrampur, and Mirzapur.

(With inputs from agencies.)

