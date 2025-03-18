Trump Hints at Future Xi Visit Amid Heightened Economic Tensions

In a significant geopolitical development, President Donald Trump indicated that Chinese President Xi Jinping may soon visit the United States for high-level discussions amid escalating economic frictions.

Since assuming office, Trump has imposed a 20% tariff on all Chinese imports, citing China's inaction on preventing chemicals used in illegal fentanyl production, a major contributor to U.S. overdose deaths. Despite recent positive dialogues, major disputes, notably over tariffs and Taiwan, persist between the nations.

China, resisting U.S.-imposed tariffs, stresses its efforts in counter-narcotics and has taken limited retaliatory measures. Trump's remarks were made during a meeting at the Kennedy Center in Washington, with neither the White House nor the Chinese embassy offering further comments.

