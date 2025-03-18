Trump Hints at Future Xi Visit Amid Heightened Economic Tensions
U.S. President Donald Trump suggested a potential visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping to the U.S., amid growing economic tensions. Trump's tariffs on Chinese imports aim to address trade imbalances and control illegal fentanyl. Despite optimism, major issues, including tariffs and Taiwan, remain unresolved.
In a significant geopolitical development, President Donald Trump indicated that Chinese President Xi Jinping may soon visit the United States for high-level discussions amid escalating economic frictions.
Since assuming office, Trump has imposed a 20% tariff on all Chinese imports, citing China's inaction on preventing chemicals used in illegal fentanyl production, a major contributor to U.S. overdose deaths. Despite recent positive dialogues, major disputes, notably over tariffs and Taiwan, persist between the nations.
China, resisting U.S.-imposed tariffs, stresses its efforts in counter-narcotics and has taken limited retaliatory measures. Trump's remarks were made during a meeting at the Kennedy Center in Washington, with neither the White House nor the Chinese embassy offering further comments.
(With inputs from agencies.)
