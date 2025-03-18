Left Menu

Trump Hints at Future Xi Visit Amid Heightened Economic Tensions

U.S. President Donald Trump suggested a potential visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping to the U.S., amid growing economic tensions. Trump's tariffs on Chinese imports aim to address trade imbalances and control illegal fentanyl. Despite optimism, major issues, including tariffs and Taiwan, remain unresolved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-03-2025 02:19 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 02:19 IST
Trump Hints at Future Xi Visit Amid Heightened Economic Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant geopolitical development, President Donald Trump indicated that Chinese President Xi Jinping may soon visit the United States for high-level discussions amid escalating economic frictions.

Since assuming office, Trump has imposed a 20% tariff on all Chinese imports, citing China's inaction on preventing chemicals used in illegal fentanyl production, a major contributor to U.S. overdose deaths. Despite recent positive dialogues, major disputes, notably over tariffs and Taiwan, persist between the nations.

China, resisting U.S.-imposed tariffs, stresses its efforts in counter-narcotics and has taken limited retaliatory measures. Trump's remarks were made during a meeting at the Kennedy Center in Washington, with neither the White House nor the Chinese embassy offering further comments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025