Left Menu

Iran Condemns U.S. Accusations at U.N.

Iran addressed the U.N. Security Council, condemning U.S. President Trump for making unfounded allegations and threatening military force. Iran's U.N. Ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani refuted claims of violating arms embargoes in Yemen or engaging in destabilizing regional activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-03-2025 02:31 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 02:31 IST
Iran Condemns U.S. Accusations at U.N.
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Iran communicated firmly with the United Nations Security Council, criticizing U.S. President Donald Trump and other officials over their 'reckless and provocative statements.' The allegations, Iran argued, were not only baseless but also posed potential threats of force against Tehran.

In a letter presented by Iran's U.N. Ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani to the council, Iran strongly denied any claims of having violated Security Council resolutions, particularly regarding arms embargoes in Yemen.

The ambassador emphasized Iran's stance against accusations alleging Tehran's involvement in destabilizing activities within the region, calling them unfounded and categorically rejecting any such claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025