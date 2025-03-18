Iran Condemns U.S. Accusations at U.N.
Iran addressed the U.N. Security Council, condemning U.S. President Trump for making unfounded allegations and threatening military force. Iran's U.N. Ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani refuted claims of violating arms embargoes in Yemen or engaging in destabilizing regional activities.
Iran communicated firmly with the United Nations Security Council, criticizing U.S. President Donald Trump and other officials over their 'reckless and provocative statements.' The allegations, Iran argued, were not only baseless but also posed potential threats of force against Tehran.
In a letter presented by Iran's U.N. Ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani to the council, Iran strongly denied any claims of having violated Security Council resolutions, particularly regarding arms embargoes in Yemen.
The ambassador emphasized Iran's stance against accusations alleging Tehran's involvement in destabilizing activities within the region, calling them unfounded and categorically rejecting any such claims.
