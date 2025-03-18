Elon Musk's DOGE Storms US Institute of Peace Amid Controversy
Employees from Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency entered the US Institute of Peace, facing protests from the nonprofit. The organization's CEO, George Moose, stated that DOGE personnel forced their way in. Despite being an independent agency, DOGE showed interest, challenging the nonprofit's protected status.
- Country:
- United States
Employees of Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency have controversially entered the US Institute of Peace. The move has sparked protests from the nonprofit organization, which argues that it does not fall under the executive branch but operates as an independent agency.
The CEO of the institute, George Moose, confirmed that DOGE staff managed to gain access after several failed attempts. Their entry was eventually successful despite legal arguments hindering their involvement with the nonprofit.
While it remains unclear what actions DOGE staff intended within the facility, legal advisors maintain the institute's protected status as a nonpartisan entity, established in 1984 by Congress, not to be classified as a government corporation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Elon Musk Joins Trump in Washington After Mar-a-Lago Visit
HHS Employees Urged to Comply Amidst Government Efficiency Audit
Trump made special mention of Elon Musk, his Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) which is tasked with trimming federal government.
Washington's BLM Mural Removed Amid Political Struggles
Washington state prevails over church in abortion coverage appeal