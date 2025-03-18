Left Menu

Elon Musk's DOGE Storms US Institute of Peace Amid Controversy

Employees from Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency entered the US Institute of Peace, facing protests from the nonprofit. The organization's CEO, George Moose, stated that DOGE personnel forced their way in. Despite being an independent agency, DOGE showed interest, challenging the nonprofit's protected status.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 18-03-2025 03:55 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 03:55 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

Employees of Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency have controversially entered the US Institute of Peace. The move has sparked protests from the nonprofit organization, which argues that it does not fall under the executive branch but operates as an independent agency.

The CEO of the institute, George Moose, confirmed that DOGE staff managed to gain access after several failed attempts. Their entry was eventually successful despite legal arguments hindering their involvement with the nonprofit.

While it remains unclear what actions DOGE staff intended within the facility, legal advisors maintain the institute's protected status as a nonpartisan entity, established in 1984 by Congress, not to be classified as a government corporation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

