U.S. House Seeks Homeland Security's Insight on Major Chinese Hacks

A U.S. House of Representatives committee has demanded documents from the Homeland Security Department related to the federal government's handling of significant Chinese hacking incidents. Known as 'Salt Typhoon' and 'Volt Typhoon,' these events have raised national security concerns.

The 'Salt Typhoon' breach reportedly exposed vast volumes of American call logs to Chinese espionage, affecting politicians and government officials. Committee members, including Chair Mark Green, expressed their alarm over continuing cyber threats like 'Volt Typhoon,' which compromises critical infrastructure.

The letter to DHS seeks comprehensive records by March 31, outlining actions taken by relevant agencies, industry stakeholders, and affected parties. The urgency reflects apprehension over the Biden administration's delayed information release and the need for an in-depth understanding of the incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)