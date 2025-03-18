Left Menu

U.S. House Seeks Homeland Security's Insight on Major Chinese Hacks

The U.S. House committee has requested documents from the Homeland Security Department on major Chinese hacking incidents, namely 'Salt Typhoon' and 'Volt Typhoon.' These attacks have targeted telecommunications and critical infrastructure. The committee expressed concern over the government's delayed disclosure and wants a detailed timeline of responses.

A U.S. House of Representatives committee has demanded documents from the Homeland Security Department related to the federal government's handling of significant Chinese hacking incidents. Known as 'Salt Typhoon' and 'Volt Typhoon,' these events have raised national security concerns.

The 'Salt Typhoon' breach reportedly exposed vast volumes of American call logs to Chinese espionage, affecting politicians and government officials. Committee members, including Chair Mark Green, expressed their alarm over continuing cyber threats like 'Volt Typhoon,' which compromises critical infrastructure.

The letter to DHS seeks comprehensive records by March 31, outlining actions taken by relevant agencies, industry stakeholders, and affected parties. The urgency reflects apprehension over the Biden administration's delayed information release and the need for an in-depth understanding of the incidents.

