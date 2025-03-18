Security Forces Thwart Terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Security forces in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province killed three terrorists during an intelligence-based operation. This follows a recent surge in militant attacks, with a 42% increase in January 2025. The operation recovered weapons and ammunition, underscoring efforts to combat terrorism in the region.
Security forces successfully neutralized three terrorists in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province during a recent intelligence-based operation, according to the military's media wing.
The operation took place in the Tor Darra area after intelligence reports on terrorist presence. Noteworthy was the recovery of weapons and ammunition, highlighting the area's ongoing security challenges.
In January 2025, Pakistan saw a significant rise in militant activities, with a 42% increase in attacks. The provinces of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan were the most affected, demonstrating a concerning trend of escalating violence.
