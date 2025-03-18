Escalating Strife: Israel's Robust Military Response

In a decisive move, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ordered the military to enhance its operations against Hamas in Gaza, citing the organization's refusal to release hostages and its dismissal of all ceasefire offers as key motivations.

Netanyahu's office released a statement emphasizing that Israel will now undertake military actions with greater strength, highlighting a shift to more robust response strategies.

This development marks a significant escalation in the long-standing conflict, with potential implications for regional stability and international diplomatic efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)