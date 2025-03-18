Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh Cabinet Unveils Capital City Developments and Social Initiatives

The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet, led by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, approved land allocations in Amaravati and free power for weavers. Additional decisions include currency regulation changes for major projects and approval of financial works. The Cabinet also approved renaming YSR District and sub-categorizing Scheduled Castes.

The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet, under the leadership of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, has made significant decisions impacting the greenfield capital city of Amaravati. Land allocations were approved for various entities, and a new initiative to provide free power to weavers has been enacted.

The Cabinet also endorsed key financial projects. The CRDA commissioner received approval to handle Rs 22,607 crore worth of works for L1 bidders and issue necessary agreements. Concurrently, the Amaravati Development Corporation Ltd can now implement projects amounting to Rs 15,095 crore, facilitated by World Bank and other financial entities.

In a move reflecting progressive steps toward social inclusion, the Cabinet accepted the recommendations for sub-categorizing Scheduled Castes. Additionally, the body approved renaming YSR District to YSR Kadapa District, and investments recently ratified by the State Investment Promotion Board were also greenlighted.

