Tragic Stabbing in Shiv Vihar: Youth's Life Cut Short

An 18-year-old was fatally stabbed in northeast Delhi's Shiv Vihar. The motive remains uncertain, though police suspect it might be due to personal enmity. The victim was declared dead at GTB Hospital. Police are investigating and reviewing CCTV footage to identify the culprit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-03-2025 09:03 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 09:03 IST
Tragic Stabbing in Shiv Vihar: Youth's Life Cut Short
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
An 18-year-old youth was tragically stabbed to death in the Shiv Vihar area of northeast Delhi. The incident, reported on Tuesday, has left the community in shock.

While the exact motive behind the Monday night attack remains unclear, investigating officers suspect personal enmity or a sudden altercation might have led to the fatal event. The police received a call about the incident around 11 p.m., immediately dispatching a team to the scene.

On arrival, officers found the victim with stab wounds and rushed him to GTB Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. As efforts to locate the perpetrator intensify, forensic teams and crime investigators are scouring the site. Furthermore, local CCTV footage is under meticulous review in hopes of gathering more insights into this grievous crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

